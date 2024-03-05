4 NFL wide receivers doing cartwheels after Mike Evans contract
Mike Evans getting the contract he did should have other wide receivers excited knowing they're about to get paid very well very soon.
2) Tee Higgins
The Cincinnati Bengals find themselves in the uncomfortable position of having two elite wide receivers looking to get paid at the same time. The Bengals can afford to wait at least one more year on Ja'Marr Chase, but if they want to keep Tee Higgins, they're going to need to pay him right now.
Despite playing in Chase's shadow, Higgins has been one of the best WR2s in the NFL in his four-year career. He's recorded at least 900 yards in three of his four seasons, and while he had just 656 yards this past season, he also missed five games due to injury. Chances are if he played in those games, he'd rack up his third consecutive 1,000-yard season.
Higgins putting up those numbers as the clear second option shows how good of a receiver he is and how expensive he's going to be. He can get paid as a legitimate WR1 if he chooses to leave Cincinnati.
Evans was going to be the top dog on the free agency market and now Higgins has a case for being the best wideout available for teams to sign. That alone should raise his value exponentially even if he isn't as good as Evans.