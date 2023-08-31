4 NY Giants rookies to keep a close eye on headed into the 2023 NFL season
The New York Giants have a talented rookie class ready to make key contributions on both sides of the ball this season. Here are the names to watch.
By James Nolan
1. RB, Eric Gray
Now that Saquon Barkley is locked in for the season, many believe we won't see much of rookie running back Eric Gray. The young back looks like he is going to get an opportunity to prove himself as a member of the special teams unit, and the team is hoping he can be a lethal return man eventually.
Even in the regular season, having a young running back to take the load off Barkley could be very beneficial for the Giants and their star running back.
In the first preseason game, Gray only got five rushes with only 9 yards. Nothing special, but not a big sample size either. However, he did rush for 1,366 yards in his senior season at Oklahoma.
He is getting an opportunity to take over as the Giants return man, and he could be a dangerous one. Gray broke off an eye-opening return late in the first quarter of the first preseason game. If New York wants to make it further than the second round this season, then having a dangerous weapon returning kicks is essential.
New York is hoping to make the most out of the 23-year-old elusive back, whether it's in the backfield or in the return game. The young back has elite athleticism, and the Giant could certainly use that athleticism in the return game.
According to Jordan Raanan of ESPN, the coaching staff has hopes of him making an impact on the special team's unit this season. Being just a fifth-round-pick, if he is able to impact the game in any way, it will be huge plus for Joe Schoen and the GMEN.