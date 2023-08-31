4 NY Giants rookies to keep a close eye on headed into the 2023 NFL season
The New York Giants have a talented rookie class ready to make key contributions on both sides of the ball this season. Here are the names to watch.
By James Nolan
2. WR, Jalin Hyatt
Last season Daniel Jones showed he has what it takes to be the franchise guy, but he needs help. New York is hoping that Jalin Hyatt, out of Tennessee can help. Does he need to become the number one guy? No, but he showed big play ability in college.
In his first preseason game against Detroit, he finished with minus-4 yards on just one catch. Not so pretty, but it was just one game and one opportunity. In practice, he has done nothing but turn heads.
During his last season as a Longhorn, he put up absolutely ridiculous numbers. He racked up 1,267 yards, which ranked fifth among all NCAA wide receivers in 2022. Keep in mind, he did that on just 67 receptions.
He ranked second among NCAA wide receivers with 15 receiving touchdowns, which is something you don't see often from receivers like him. Yards aren't hard to come by when you have lighting speed like Hyatt, but speed doesn't always get you in the endzone.
The former Longhorn has the physical tools to be a number-one receiver in the NFL, but he needs to stay on point. As a third-round pick, the expectations early on won't necessarily be too high, but he's not a third rounder in terms of talent. He very well could've been a first-rounder, but he fell right into the Giants' lap.
Now they have a few weapons that are wildcards with no clear-cut number one guy. This enables Hyatt to take the reins as New York's prime pass catcher.