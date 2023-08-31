4 NY Giants rookies to keep a close eye on headed into the 2023 NFL season
The New York Giants have a talented rookie class ready to make key contributions on both sides of the ball this season. Here are the names to watch.
By James Nolan
3. CB, Tre Hawkins
High expectations for a sixth-round pick usually don't occur, but fans are falling in love with the 209th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Tre Hawkins is for sure inserting himself as a real threat, and he is hoping to be alongside Banks for a long time here.
Hawkins spent two seasons with Old Dominion and he was a tackling machine — 133 tackles in those two seasons. He has the tools — has the size and athleticism — to be a great cornerback.
His pro-day is what made Joe Schoen and the Giants fall in love, as he ran a 4.39 40-yard dash. Keep in mind this guy is 6-foot-3.
In training camp he is turning all heads, and New York is excited about the young secondary. It was recently announced that Hawkins will suit up as a starter for the Giants, which should show the fans how hard he works to be who he is.
Only time will tell if the Giants have found two legit corners to hold it down, but so far Hawkins looks like someone who could be a real difference maker for the Giants.