4 former Patriots fan favorites who should be brought back in 2024
The New England Patriots are coming off the franchise's worst season in recent memory. Now, it's time to welcome back some former stars that get us that fuzzy feeling of winning again.
By Nick Villano
Cordarrelle Patterson, Kick Returner
The Patriots were the first team to really unlock Cordarrelle Patterson. After the Vikings drafted him in the first round (ironically, moving up in a trade with the Patriots), Minnesota was locked into making him work as a wide receiver. He was a very successful kick returner, but his receiving stats did not live up to the draft capital. After a short stint with the Raiders, Patterson was traded to the Patriots for a fifth-sixth-round pick swap.
In his one season in New England, he learned how to play running back and be an overall weapon to the offense. He averaged more than 11 yards per reception, still a career high, and 42 rushing attempts. Before that, he was used as a trick play and got the occasional rush, but this was the first time he averaged more than one rush per game.
Patterson is the type of weapon that could really help this offense click. He'd obviously be an upgrade as a kick returner. The Patriots are likely going to lose Jalen Reagor and Ty Montgomery, so they need a replacement as a returner.
Patterson is a free agent this offseason after spending the last three with the Atlanta Falcons. He had his best years there, becoming a legit starting option until they drafted Bijan Robinson. Now, he'll look to find where he wants to spend the twilight of his career. New England makes as much sense as any.