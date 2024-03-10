4 former Patriots fan favorites who should be brought back in 2024
The New England Patriots are coming off the franchise's worst season in recent memory. Now, it's time to welcome back some former stars that get us that fuzzy feeling of winning again.
By Nick Villano
Jacoby Brissett, Quarterback
The New England Patriots are reportedly trading Mac Jones to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Nobody is going to be upset with the return, no matter how insignificant, but it does leave the Patriots with a decision to make at the position. Even with Bailey Zappe on the roster and a quarterback rookie likely coming with the third-overall pick, the Patriots still need to bring in a veteran who can help lead this group.
The reports right now say that the Patriots want to target Joe Flacco, but they'd be paying for a one-in-a-lifetime (well twice if you count Flacco's Super Bowl run) stretch where Flacco drove the Cleveland Browns to the playoffs.
Meanwhile, the Patriots have an old friend who is available and likely a much better option at a cheaper price. Jacoby Brissett started his career with the Patriots, looking decent when he was forced to come in during Tom Brady's suspension and Jimmy Garoppolo's injury. Brissett has been thrown into the fire for most of his career, starting for the Colts when Andrew Luck retired, starting for the Browns when Deshaun Watson was suspended, and was forced under center when Tua Tagovailoa was injured in Miami.
Brissett knows how to step up and play well in hard situations. The Patriots need someone like that. If the Patriots draft Jayden Daniels or Drake Maye, Brissett would be a great veteran to keep them on the right track.