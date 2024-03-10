NFL trade grades: Patriots took only offer they could get for Mac Jones
The New England Patriots have traded quarterback Mac Jones home, literally.
By Mark Powell
Finally, Mac Jones gets to head home. No more cold winters in Boston. No more sitting behind Bailey Zappe.
Jones didn't have many fans within the Patriots locker room. With a new coaching staff coming on board, trading the former first-round pick out of Alabama made the most sense.
While the Patriots were hoping to receive several inquiries for Jones, they took the best offer they could get. It was also the only offer, per Jonathan Jones.
NFL trade grades: Jaguars acquire Mac Jones from the Patriots
At this point in Jones tragectory as an NFL quarterback, receiving anything of value for him is a win. The Jaguars needed a reliable backup with starting experience behind Trevor Lawrence, and they got just that.
It should be noted the Patriots did not trade Jones for a soda machine or bag of chips. A sixth-round pick is nothing to sneeze at. Brock Purdy was Mr. Irrelevant, never forget that! Heck, Tom Brady was a sixth rounder!
However, trading a former first-round QB -- undoubtedly once viewed as the future face of the franchise -- for a sixth-round selection is admitting defeat. Jones did not pan out as expected, and Patriots fans can blame any number of factors for that.
Replacing Brady with Jones as a one-for-one proposition was always unrealistic. Jones also faced incredible pressure from a fanbase used to winning Super Bowls every other year. Not to mention, Jones dealt with a revolving door at offensive coordinator. Perhaps Jones was destined for failure from the jump, but the Patriots did not help matters.
In Jacksonville, Jones will play for his hometown team backing up Lawrence for at least the next year. He can rebuild his reputation in a QB-friendly system under Doug Pederson. If Mitch Trubisky can earn another starting opportunity, so can Jones.