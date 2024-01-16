4 Philadelphia Eagles who won’t be back in 2024 after total collapse
The Philadelphia Eagles' catastrophic in-season collapse culminated with a Wild Card loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night.
1. Eagles won't bring back Nick Sirianni as head coach
Nick Sirianni once supplied the Eagles locker room with a lovable spunk. He talked the talk and walked the walk. He leaned 110 percent into the unique sports culture around Philadelphia, wearing Sixers gear to press conferences and talking up the blue-collar attributes of his Eagles squad. In 2023, at the tail end of his second season as head coach, Siranni led Philadelphia all the way to the Super Bowl. The Eagles were a couple miscues away from toppling the Chiefs and mounting another parade down Broad Street.
Now, less than a year after Philadelphia reached the NFC mountaintop, there's a strong chance Sirianni is out the door. The Eagles simply cannot afford to run it back. The locker room openly lost trust in the coaches. Sirianni was unable to establish a consistent line of communication on offense, leading to frustration from Jalen Hurts. Once famed for his inventive and bold offensive decisions, Sirianni's last few weeks in Philadelphia will probably be defined by inexplicable choices and the complete dissolution of his star QB.
Philadelphia scored nine points in the loss to Tampa Bay. Nine points. Sirianni's primary appeal was his ability to orchestrate the offense. His admirable attitude has turned sour. He no longer has the backing of the fanbase, and frankly, it seems like he no longer has the backing of the players.
We can't know for sure how the next few weeks will play out, but the Eagles traditionally move on quickly from their head coaches. Doug Pederson won the Super Bowl in 2018 and he was fired in 2020. It's a cutthroat league. Sirianni lost his grasp on the Eagles' job. He deserves another shot elsewhere, but all signs point to Philadelphia smashing the reset button. Monday night was too depressing not to.