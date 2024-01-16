4 Philadelphia Eagles who won’t be back in 2024 after total collapse
The Philadelphia Eagles' catastrophic in-season collapse culminated with a Wild Card loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night.
2. Eagles can't expect Jason Kelce back for 14th season
Jason Kelce, the Eagles' 36-year-old center, has been with Philadelphia for his entire 13-year NFL career. He earned his fifth straight Pro Bowl nod in 2023, leading the charge for the Eagles' No. 8 offense with his infallible blocking and unmatched leadership.
And yet... Philadelphia completely fell apart down the stretch. Kelce's frustration has been evident, even impacting his podcast persona. When asked if Monday could be his final NFL game, Kelce didn't do much to shoot down retirement rumors.
"You never know when that's going to be."
Well, how motivated can Kelce be to return after the Eagles' entire season went to crap? Rather than competing to defend their NFC title, Philadelphia finished the season on an embarrassing skid, marred by an obvious disconnect between the coaching staff and the players. The Bucs are the peak of mediocrity. The embodiment of average. And here the Eagles are, getting their butts thoroughly kicked on primetime national television.
Of course, the Eagles would welcome Kelce back into the fold, but as he weighs the pros and cons of moving on from football, the current stink surrounding the Eagles organization could push him toward the next chapter.