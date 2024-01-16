4 Philadelphia Eagles who won’t be back in 2024 after total collapse
The Philadelphia Eagles' catastrophic in-season collapse culminated with a Wild Card loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night.
3. Eagles won't bring Brandon Graham back for 15th season
Brandon Graham has spent his entire 14-year career in Eagles Green. He is a franchise legend, with a Pro Bowl nod, an All-Pro honor, and a Super Bowl ring on his résumé. Even in his age-35 season, Graham was an important cog in Philadelphia's defensive machine. He appeared in all 17 games, accumulating 16 tackles, six QB hits, and three sacks.
That said, the Eagles' primary source of defensive wisdom has hinted at looming changes all week. That change will only be exacerbated by the overwhelming nature of Philadelphia's collapse. When speaking to reporters about the future, Graham plainly admitted that "a lot" will look different in 2024. He could be more right than he knows.
"We know next year the team is going to be different. The coaches are going to be different, everything’s going to be different, so it’s more about trying to take advantage and help some people with what’s going to happen next year."
Well, the Eagles decidedly did not 'help some people' ahead of the new season. Expect the front office to consider sweeping personnel changes, as well as adjustments to the management structure. Beyond Howie Roseman in the GM chair, few should feel safe. Graham least of all. If he doesn't retire, there's a strong chance Graham will spend next season in a new uniform. His playing time decreased significantly in 2023. That trend would only continue in 2024.
It's a tough pill to swallow, this loss. Graham deserves a happier end note. That said, disappointment generally leads to uncomfortable and upsetting changes. This will be one of them.