4 Philadelphia Phillies who won’t be back after losing NLCS to Diamondbacks
The Phillies came up one win shy of another World Series appearance, and now these four players almost surely won't return to Philadelphia next season.
Back-to-back NL pennants weren't written in the stars for the Philadelphia Phillies. Narratively, it seemed like it was on the precipice of happening when the club won Game 5 against the Diamondbacks in Arizona, giving them a 3-2 series lead heading back to Citizens Bank Park, which had been a huge boost for them in the postseason to this point.
But then came the 5-1 stunner with Aaron Nola on the hill in Game 6. Then, in the winner-take-all Game 7, it was the Diamondbacks stars, namely Corbin Carroll and Ketel Marte, who delivered the big moments as Arizona took the win and the series to punch a berth in the World Series -- a date with the Rangers awaiting.
For the Phillies, though, the season is over with a bitter taste of disappointment. Now, after a World Series and NLCS appearance in back-to-back years, the club must once again take the offseason to assess how to move forward and get over the hump.
In doing that, though, the Phillies may have to wave goodbye to several big names as these four players appear to have played their final game for Philadelphia.
4. Michael Lorenzen, RHP
First-time All-Star Michael Lorenzen became one of the most unexpected big names on the block at the midseason trade deadline while then pitching for the Tigers. Despite having a relatively lucrative market for his services as an end-of-season rental, it was the Phillies who ended up getting the deal done with Detroit and landing him.
Lorenzen undoubtedly provided a special moment for his new team, throwing a no-hitter in his home debut in Philadelphia on Aug. 10 (with the white Vans!). On the whole, though, the club's deadline investment didn't prove as fruitful as that one game might have you to believe.
Over seven starts and 11 regular season appearances with the Phillies, Lorenzen had a 5.51 ERA and 1.46 WHIP, which is a big reason why he was moved to the bullpen late in the year and in the postseason. Admittedly, he as better in the playoffs as he delivered 2.2 scoreless innings of work in the postseason for Philadelphia.
Even still, Lorenzen's start to the season with Detroit looks more like an outlier than the norm for the right-hander in his career to this point. Though he could be a cheap-ish arm on the free agent market, the Phillies have seen what he has to offer and likely should believe that there is more value elsewhere to be found this offseason to bolster the rotation.