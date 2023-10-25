4 Philadelphia Phillies who won’t be back after losing NLCS to Diamondbacks
The Phillies came up one win shy of another World Series appearance, and now these four players almost surely won't return to Philadelphia next season.
2. Rhys Hoskins
Unfortunately, Rhys Hoskins' final season with the Phillies might be one in which he never saw the field.
The veteran slugger and first baseman suffered a torn ACL in spring training that many believed would end his season. However, Philadelphia manager Rob Thomson had teased the possibility that Hoskins could return in the postseason. After being left off the NLCS roster, though, he was considered to be a possibility to come back for the World Series should the team make it back.
Obviously, they did not, meaning Hoskins did not return. That, however, could be one factor that works against the Phillies this offseason as the first baseman is set to become a free agent.
Given that Philadelphia was considering a World Series return from the knee injury, there should be no concern about Hoskins' health coming into the 2024 season, something that could've possibly been a deterrent for interested teams in free agency. But now healthy, teams who could use a big right-handed bat at first base or DH who has averaged 36 home runs, 36 doubles and 98 RBI with an .846 OPS per 162 games since he entered the big leagues in 2017 with the Phillies.
Hoskins figures to be a coveted bat this offseason given that there, frankly, aren't a ton of options set to hit the market, at least not at the level that he can provide, particularly with Hoskins' pop. Moreover, with Philadelphia successfully transitioning Bryce Harper to first base, perhaps they're even less willing to commit heavily to Hoskins financially, which make it even more likely he's gone this offseason.