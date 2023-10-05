Rhys Hoskins joins Phillies in clubhouse celebration after Wild Card win
The Philadelphia Phillies FaceTimed a special someone after the team's Wild Card sweep of the Miami Marlins.
Before Game 1 of the Wild Card round, Rhys Hoskins threw out the first pitch in front of a raucous crowd at Citizens Bank Park. The 30-year-old pointed to his heart, tossed a strike to Kyle Schwarber, and previewed what would be a dominant two-game sweep for the hometown team.
Hoskins, longest-tenured Philadelphia Phillies position player has spent the entire season rehabbing from a torn ACL he suffered in spring training. It has been a long and difficult road back — a road that ends with free agency when the postseason concludes. The Phillies will have to decide on Hoskins' future eventually, but for now he is working his way back to full health with the Phillies' skeleton crew in Clearwater, Florida.
He watched the Phillies' series-clinching victory over Miami from several states away. After the game, however, he was right in the middle of the celebration.
Rhys Hoskins joins Phillies celebration after clinching victory over Marlins
Hoskins has been with the Phillies since 2017, back when the franchise was in less competitive waters. He has watched the team develop from a stinker into a perennial contender with a real chance to two-peat in the National League.
While his future is uncertain, the Phillies have an obvious need at first base and in left field. Hoskins' defense would boost the club and there's even a chance (slight as it may be) that he returns for the World Series, if the Phils manage to get that far. Odds are he won't play again until 2024, but there's reason to believe the Phillies would welcome the franchise favorite back, even if there are concerns about paying him in the aftermath of a knee injury.
Wednesday was a great moment for Hoskins, who is making the most out of unfortunate circumstances. The Phillies are surrounded by good vibes right now — the fanbase is rollicking, the wins are piling up, and last season's underdog run is fresh in everybody's minds. The Braves are on deck, a matchup few feel truly great about, but we've seen it happen once before. Philadelphia has its sights set on another National League title and, eventually, a World Series.
A championship ring would certainly make for a fitting end to Hoskins' Phillies tenure, if that's the way this saga ends. The Phillies haven't reached the mountaintop since 2008, but few teams have more momentum on their side. The Phillies are rolling, the Eagles are undefeated, and the Sixers are [redacted]. Philly fans have it good right now. It's nice to see Hoskins reveling in the festivities.