4 Phillies players who could be traded before Opening Day
The Philadelphia Phillies could look to make some trades involving these four players ahead of Opening Day.
1) Dylan Covey can add pitching depth for a lot of teams
The Spencer Turnbull signing is interesting because he can add depth to the rotation and bullpen. In all likelihood, if he's not in the minors Turnbull will be the long reliever coming out of the Phillies 'pen, taking the spot occupied by Covey last season.
The Phillies claimed Covey off of waivers last May and he pitched much better than expected, posting a 3.69 ERA in 28 appearances (one start) and 39 innings pitched. Covey pitched in low-leverage almost exclusively but gave the Phillies real value by eating innings, going at least two innings ten times and delivering as many as five frames in relief.
The Phillies signing Turnbull means Covey is a longshot to make the Opening Day roster, and considering the fact that he's another player that is out of options, he could be a viable trade candidate.
As is the case with the other three players on this list, Covey wouldn't bring back much of anything in return, but trading him for scraps is better than losing him for nothing. With how many teams need depth, Covey could be coveted by some bullpens that don't have long relievers.