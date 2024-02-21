4 Phillies players who could be traded before Opening Day
The Philadelphia Phillies could look to make some trades involving these four players ahead of Opening Day.
2) Connor Brogdon's lack of options could lead to a trade away from the Phillies
The Phillies bullpen lost Craig Kimbrel and the best reliever they've signed this offseason is... Spencer Turnbull? The bullpen proved to be an Achilles heel in their NLCS loss to Arizona with Kimbrel being a huge reason why Philadelphia did not win back-to-back Pennants. While letting him go made sense, doing nothing to replace him does not.
Fortunately for the Phillies, they can still go out and sign a reliever like Ryne Stanek or perhaps pull off a trade for Kenley Jansen. Either option would make this Phillies bullpen significantly better.
The Phillies lacking a shutdown closer is the most glaring weakness in their bullpen, but another one that needs to be discussed is their lack of flexibility. As of now, the only optionable relievers projected to make the Opening Day roster by FanGraphs are Gregory Soto and Orion Kerkering. Both Soto and Kerkering are expected to play huge roles in the Phillies bullpen.
To add another arm and perhaps more flexibility, they'd have to let somebody go. Considering the fact that the Phillies just signed Turnbull, Connor Brogdon is the most expendable arm in that bullpen. Brogdon has been a solid member of the Phillies 'pen in each of the last four seasons but he spent the entire second half of last season in the minors raising the question of if the Phillies see him as a fit in their bullpen for this upcoming season.