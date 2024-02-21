4 Phillies players who could be traded before Opening Day
The Philadelphia Phillies could look to make some trades involving these four players ahead of Opening Day.
3) Cristian Pache makes sense as a Phillies trade candidate
The player Cave would likely be battling with for the final bench spot the way things look in Philadelphia right now would be Cristian Pache. If Cave wins that spot, Pache could be a player on the block for the exact same reason as Cave. He's out of options.
Pache's role on last season's team was mostly playing against left-handed pitchers and being a defensive replacement. With Merrifield now aboard, Pache's limited playing time will likely only decrease.
Against left-handers, the Phillies can use Merrifield in Brandon Marsh's spot. He'd be a pretty big offensive upgrade over Pache. While Pache could be used defensively as a late-game replacement for Nick Castellanos, that might not be so necessary with how much ground Johan Rojas can cover. Plus, taking Castellanos' bat out of the equation is less than ideal.
Cave provides more offensive upside than Pache, and that's what this bench needs more of. Pache would also likely have more trade value considering his age (25) and potential. He wouldn't fetch much but should get more than Cave.