4 Phillies players who could be traded before Opening Day
The Philadelphia Phillies could look to make some trades involving these four players ahead of Opening Day.
The Philadelphia Phillies have had a quieter offseason than fans have become accustomed to in recent years. It got started with a bang with Philadelphia re-signing Aaron Nola, but Whit Merrifield is the biggest name the Phillies have signed since. Merrifield should be a solid contributor in a utility role but is far from the game-changer Phillies fans have come to expect the team signing.
While the roster looks mostly solidified, we can only wonder if the notoriously aggressive Dave Dombrowski will convince the aggressive John Middleton to sign a player like Cody Bellinger or Jordan Montgomery while they remain in free agency.
It might be hard seeing the Phillies make other big moves, but making smaller trades involving players who might not make the Opening Day roster is certainly plausible. Any of these four players could be among those dealt before the regular season begins.
4) Jake Cave's spot on the Phillies is in danger after the Whit Merrifield signing
One weakness this Phillies team had was their depth, which is why the Merrifield signing made so much sense. The bench looks better in large part because Merrifield is going to be replacing a guy like Jake Cave who went from a near lock to make the Opening Day roster to a player who has to earn his spot.
Cave was up in the majors with the Phillies for most of last season but he didn't do much when given the chance to play, slashing .212/.272/.348 in the regular season with five home runs and 21 RBI. Their season ended with Cave at the dish as a pinch hitter.
The 32-year-old has just a .694 OPS in his six-year MLB career, and will likely be fighting for their final bench spot with Cristian Pache. If Cave does not make the team, the Phillies will have an interesting decision to make.
Cave is one of many Phillies players without options, meaning he cannot be sent down to the minors without clearing waivers first. If another team out there needs added depth, Cave could be a trade candidate.