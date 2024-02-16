3 bigger moves Phillies can make before Opening Day after signing Whit Merrifield
The Phillies made a smart move signing Whit Merrifield, but there are three more moves they can make to improve even more before Opening Day.
The Philadelphia Phillies landed a player in Whit Merrifield who might not be the star he once was, but can absolutely be a difference-maker in a reserve role for the Phillies. He improves their depth in a big way, which can only mean great things as they try and win the World Series.
As good of a move as Merrifield was, he likely won't be what makes the difference in what the Phillies hope is a tight NL East race with the Atlanta Braves. Merrifield makes them better, but another big move is what might get them on Atlanta's level in the regular season and give them enough ammo to win the World Series after coming so close in each of the last two seasons.
It can be argued that the Phillies would be favorites if they could pull off any of these three moves after signing Whit Merrifield.
3) The Phillies can field possibly the best rotation in baseball by signing Jordan Montgomery
As things stand right now, the Phillies have a strong rotation. They re-signed Aaron Nola to pair with Zack Wheeler at the top. Ranger Suarez has pitched really well in big games for the Phillies in the last two seasons, and Taijuan Walker has proven to be a solid fourth starter. Even Cristopher Sanchez showed flashes of being a really strong fifth starter last season.
While the rotation is good, the Phillies can make it elite by signing Jordan Montgomery. The Rangers saw firsthand how valuable he was this past season when he played a big role in their first-ever World Series title. He can make a similar impact in the city of Brotherly Love.
With the Rangers unlikely to re-sign Montgomery, the Phillies have a huge opportunity in front of them to steal him. They're reportedly willing to do so, but only under their terms. Hesitance to give Montgomery, a really good pitcher who isn't quite an ace the massive deal he seeks makes sense, especially with how much long-term money Philadelphia has committed to players like Bryce Harper, Trea Turner, and the aforementioned Nola, but that could be the difference between winning the World Series and falling just short.
The Phillies trust Wheeler and Nola fully, but trust Suarez less and didn't even have a fourth starter last season in the playoffs. Signing Montgomery gives them an elite trio Rob Thomson can fully trust to defeat the National League's elite and get the Phillies back to the World Series.