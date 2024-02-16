MLB Rumors: Phillies interested in Jordan Montgomery, but with a catch
There's one condition in which the Phillies would consider signing Jordan Montgomery.
For much of the offseason, it felt inevitable that Jordan Montgomery was going to re-sign with the World Series Champion Texas Rangers. Montgomery loved his time with the Rangers, and the Rangers obviously enjoyed having him around with how well he pitched.
Unfortunately, it looks like what was once inevitable, now looks bleaker than ever. The Rangers were waiting to commit to Montgomery until they got their new TV deal in order. That's officially in place now, but it only covers the 2024 season.
With uncertainty regarding long-term TV revenue, Rangers GM Chris Young said candidly that they're probably done making free agency additions. If that's the case, Montgomery will end up signing elsewhere.
With the Rangers likely out of the running, the question is where will Montgomery end up? Despite his really strong 2022 season, there hasn't been much-rumored interest surrounding the southpaw, likely because his price is too high. One team that MLB.com's Todd Zolecki believes we can keep a watchful eye on is the Philadelphia Phillies, but there's a catch.
Phillies interested in signing Jordan Montgomery, but only on a short-term deal
The Phillies adding a pitcher of Montgomery's caliber could potentially make them NL East favorites. They already have one of the best starting pitcher duos in the game with Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola, and adding Montgomery to the mix and pushing Ranger Suarez to the fourth starter with their loaded lineup would make them a force to be reckoned with.
According to Zolecki, the Phillies have interest in Montgomery, but the catch is that they're only interested in signing him to a one or two-year deal. With how long Montgomery has been out on the market it's not impossible that he'll have to settle for a short-term deal, but it's definitely unlikely. You have to think eventually some team will give him a long-term commitment, just not at the AAV he's seeking right now.
The Phillies' hesitation to commit long-term makes a lot of sense. They're already committed to Bryce Harper, Trea Turner, and Aaron Nola for at least the next seven seasons, and are working on an extension with Zack Wheeler as well. Having yet another massive long-term contract locked in, especially for a player who is already 31 years old is a hard sell.
If Montgomery is open to a short-term deal, we can only wonder if the Rangers might be willing to go back in on him. Remember, their TV deal is solidified for this season, just not the future. The way things look right now, Montgomery is running out of suitors who might be willing to give him the long-term deal he covets.