4 Pittsburgh Steelers who won’t be back in 2024 as winless playoff streak grows
The Pittsburgh Steelers will have to say goodbye to these players following another early playoff exit.
3) Allen Robinson, WR
Allen Robinson was acquired in an offseason trade with the Rams. He was coming off a down year in Los Angeles, but Robinson was once upon a time one of the more underrated receivers in the NFL. He had a ton of skill and put up strong stats despite dealing with mostly subpar quarterback play.
The Steelers hoped Robinson would be able to bounce back this season alongside talented receivers like George Pickens and Diontae Johnson, but Robinson wound up doing even worse than he did with the Rams.
The 30-year-old was able to stay healthy, appearing in all 17 regular season games, but he recorded just 34 receptions for 280 yards and no touchdowns. He had fewer receiving yards and only one more reception than he had last season despite appearing in seven more games as a Steeler. The simple fact is he was unproductive.
He is under contract for the 2024 season, but the Steelers would recoup most of the money remaining on the deal by cutting him this offseason. The Steelers can find an upgrade in free agency or at the draft fairly easily.