4 Pittsburgh Steelers who won’t be back in 2024 as winless playoff streak grows
The Pittsburgh Steelers will have to say goodbye to these players following another early playoff exit.
2) Mitchell Trubisky, QB
There's a good chance all three Steelers quarterbacks won't be back in 2024, but it's possible they give Kenny Pickett another year to try and prove himself. Mitchell Trubisky however, is what he is at this point. And that is just not a good quarterback.
The 29-year-old appeared in five games for the Steelers this past season, starting two. His struggles led to Pittsburgh eventually turning to Rudolph who wound up saving their season. Trubisky continued to struggle at the NFL level, completing 62.5 percent of his passes for 632 yards, throwing four touchdown passes compared to five interceptions.
Trubisky's Steelers scored just 31 points combined in his two starts. Pittsburgh wound up scoring 30+ points twice in Rudolph's three starts. The difference was night and day.
He's good enough to be a backup in theory, but he'd be better served behind a legitimate starter. Neither Rudolph or Pickett is proven as a starting quarterback. Trubisky has proven the Steelers cannot trust him to take over for a struggling or injured starter, so there's no reason they should bring him back. Pittsburgh should revamp their quarterback room, and that includes getting rid of Trubisky.