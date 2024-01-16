4 Pittsburgh Steelers who won’t be back in 2024 as winless playoff streak grows
The Pittsburgh Steelers will have to say goodbye to these players following another early playoff exit.
1) Levi Wallace, CB
Levi Wallace had pretty solid help around him with cornerbacks Joey Porter Jr. blossoming and Patrick Peterson being a proven veteran, but he had his share of struggles this season.
Once upon a time, Wallace was a reliable cornerback in the NFL. He was a solid pro for the Bills. This season was a whole other story, as he allowed six touchdowns, doubling the most he had allowed any other season in his six-year career. He did this despite appearing in just 69 percent of the snaps, the lowest of any season in his career.
The Steelers would benefit from upgrading their cornerback room. Porter Jr. is showing that he has a ton of potential and Peterson is a great veteran to have, but adding a second lockdown corner to line up opposite of Porter Jr. should be a priority.
The 28-year-old is a free agent and will certainly latch on elsewhere. He just didn't prove to be a good fit with the Steelers at all this past season.