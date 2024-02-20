4 plausible Blake Snell suitors who haven't been mentioned yet
These four teams haven't been publicly linked to Blake Snell but make a lot of sense as plausible fits.
1) The Dodgers are always lurking and could sign Blake Snell
Is it likely that the Los Angeles Dodgers sign Blake Snell? No, probably not. However, if there's one thing we've learned this offseason, it's that the Dodgers simply cannot be counted out of doing anything.
They signed both Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto. They traded for Tyler Glasnow. They signed Teoscar Hernandez, James Paxton, Clayton Kershaw, and Ryan Braiser too. All of these players were added to a team that already won 100 games last season and has won at least 100 games in each of the last four seasons (excluding 2020).
By making all of these moves, the Dodgers have made one thing abundantly clear. They're all in. They're doing whatever they can to win the World Series right now. Signing Blake Snell would only make them better.
If there's one concern with this Dodgers team, it'd be the durability of their starting pitchers. Tyler Glasnow and James Paxton come with massive injury concerns. Walker Buehler and Clayton Kershaw will begin the season on the IL. Tony Gonsollin and Dustin May are already out for the season. With all of these questions, it'd behoove them to add another arm, preferably one of Snell's caliber.
When healthy, the Dodgers will Snell would be practically unbeatable. Assuming injuries will catch up to them in some capacity, having Snell there as an insurance policy would come in handy. The fact that he has a 1.80 ERA in six career starts at Dodger Stadium pitching against mostly loaded Dodgers lineups should make them feel even more confident.