4 players on the Cowboys roster who won't make it to the end of the 2024 NFL season
The Cowboys have legitimate Super Bowl aspirations this year, but these four players won't still be in Dallas by the time next season ends.
3. Leighton Vander Esch
It was a bit of a surprise when Vander Esch re-signed with the Cowboys this offseason. He's been a decent contributor for the Dallas defense in the early going but his ceiling is nothing more than an adequate starter at the middle linebacker spot.
Teams with legitimate Super Bowl dreams should always look for upgrades over mediocre starters. That's why the Cowboys will be shopping for a more dynamic middle linebacker in the offseason. It's possible Vander Esch stays on as a backup but it's easy to envision a scenario where Dallas cuts him to spend money elsewhere.
Vander Esch's spot on the roster might be a bit more stable if he had a better track record of availability. Injuries have been a big problem during his career even if his health has improved lately. The Cowboys' front office would like to secure a more reliable backup in the heart of their linebacking corps.
Vander Esch has the speed to be a valuable playmaker, but his lack of bulk and force make him a slightly awkward fit as an inside linebacker. The Cowboys can find a cheaper, more reliable option next offseason. That might seem harsh to a player who has given this franchise a lot of effort, but the NFL is a results-based business.