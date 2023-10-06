4 players on the Cowboys roster who won't make it to the end of the 2024 NFL season
The Cowboys have legitimate Super Bowl aspirations this year, but these four players won't still be in Dallas by the time next season ends.
2. Brandin Cooks
Cooks is only 30 years old but the sheer number of teams he's played for during his NFL career makes him seem like a grizzly veteran. The problem for the former first-round pick is that he just hasn't found a way to gel with quarterback Dak Prescott during his tenure in Dallas.
CeeDee Lamb is the unquestioned No. 1 option for the Cowboys' passing attack which should make things easy for a player like Cooks to thrive as the No. 2 choice. Cooks has only managed to catch eight passes on 15 targets in that role this season. It's easy to understand why that sort of production would lead the Cowboys to look elsewhere at receiver.
The front office may still have hopes that 2022 third-round pick Jaylen Tolbert can grow into a quality starter. It's up to him to flash serious potential this season if he wants to head into 2024 as the team's starter in the slot. Chances are the Cowboys will look for a more proven option.
The team would be smart to shop for a younger veteran in free agency who can help keep the chains moving from an inside receiver spot. Lamb can take the top off of opposing defenses, but Prescott needs more help on intermediate throws to flourish. Cooks needs to pick up his production down the stretch if he wants to maintain his spot on the Cowboys' roster.