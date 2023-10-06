4 players on the Steelers who won't make it to the end of the 2024 NFL season
The Steelers need to look to the future after a 2-2 start. Here are four players who won't be on the roster by the time the 2024 season concludes.
The Steelers are one NFL franchise that always favors the idea of reloading over a total rebuild. That's part of the reason why Pittsburgh is 2-2 to start this regular season. It's highly unlikely that the Steelers will be able to transform themselves into legitimate title contenders this year given the state of their roster.
That means it's time for head coach Mike Tomlin to start thinking about the future. Several veterans need to be put on the bench in favor of younger options with more potential. That might cost Pittsburgh a win or two this season, but it might gain them another victory or two for their 2024 campaign.
It's not time for a complete roster overhaul in Pittsburgh but the following four players should be benched sooner rather than later.
4. Mason Rudolph
It's unclear whether or not Kenny Pickett deserves to be counted on as the team's quarterback of the present and future. What is clear is that keeping Mason Rudolph around as a third-string option just doesn't make much sense for the Steelers.
Rudolph's lack of upside combined with his impending free agency means that he'll be playing his football elsewhere in 2024. It's possible Rudolph might have to look to Canada if he wants to throw passes in a meaningful regular-season contest.
The Steelers have big decisions to make at quarterback moving forward, but Rudolph is not a part of the organization's long-term plans. The sooner he's jettisoned in favor of a developmental prospect with more upside the better for Pittsburgh. He has no future in the Steel City.