4 players on the Steelers who won't make it to the end of the 2024 NFL season
The Steelers need to look to the future after a 2-2 start. Here are four players who won't be on the roster by the time the 2024 season concludes.
1. Larry Ogunjobi
Ogunjobi's poor play continues to somehow fly under the radar in Pittsburgh. He's not expected to rack up stats as a defensive end in the team's front-three scheme, but he continues to look overwhelmed on a weekly basis by opposing offensive linemen.
His PFF grade of 55.2 on the season tells the story. Ogunjobi is the team's worst defensive starter by a wide margin this year. The front office deserves significant criticism for failing to secure an upgrade over the veteran defensive lineman during the previous offseason.
Securing an edge rusher capable of setting the edge against the run in a 3-4 alignment who also possesses the juice to bother opposing quarterbacks is not an easy proposition for the team's front office. It might require a high draft pick to properly address. That investment would be worthwhile for a front-seven that needs a boost in playmaking.
Cutting Ogunjobi after this season won't be cheap, but it's the right move for a Pittsburgh defense that needs to get younger and more dynamic. His name has far outshined his production for more than a full regular season now. It's time for the Steelers to make the tough choice and let him go once the current campaign ends.