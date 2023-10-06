4 players on the Steelers who won't make it to the end of the 2024 NFL season
The Steelers need to look to the future after a 2-2 start. Here are four players who won't be on the roster by the time the 2024 season concludes.
2. Patrick Peterson
Peterson is another veteran defensive back who was brought in to help boost the team's biggest weakness from last season. More specifically, Peterson was signed, in part, to mentor rookie Joey Porter Jr. at the cornerback position.
Similar to Kazee, Peterson has failed to give the team a meaningful upgrade on the field through the first four games. The Steelers didn't expect him to perform like the All-Pro he was during his athletic prime, but they did expect him to give them above-average starter production from the nickel spot.
That hasn't happened and, at age 33 it's unrealistic to expect significant improvement from Peterson as the season rolls along. His contract also conveniently gives the Steelers a chance to move on from him with little cost during the upcoming offseason.
Finding a new starting cornerback will be a more expensive proposition for the Steelers than replacing Kazee at safety. Porter Jr. should be ready to assume a starting spot but Pittsburgh will need to find a new nickel corner next offseason. That should be one of the front office's top priorities next offseason.