4 problems Bears need to fix after Week 2 disaster
Justin Fields is garnering all the bad headlines in Chicago, but the Bears have lots of problems to fix heading into Week 3.
Justin Fields playing "robotic" football didn't help the Bears in their 27-17 loss to the Chiefs in Week 2. It's also unfair to heap all of the blame on the second-year quarterback.
There is plenty of blame to go around in Chicago. Head coach Matt Eberflus and his staff need to make a lot of changes before their squad takes the field against the Chiefs on Sunday afternoon. It's imperative that Chicago keep this game close if they want to preserve the mental psyche of the roster.
Focusing in on these four problems would provide the Bears with a solid platform for improvement.
Problems the Bears need to fix: 4. Prevent the big play
The Bears secondary really struggled to stop Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers' receiving corps last week. Mike Evans torched Chicago to the tune of six catches for 171 yards. His total included a big 70-yard play that went a long way towards turning the game in Tampa Bay's favor.
The good news is that Kansas City doesn't employ any receiver with the size that Evans possesses. The bad news is that Patrick Mahomes is a much more talented passer than Mayfield. That puts immense pressure on Chicago's secondary to keep the ball in front of them.
The safety combination of Jaquan Brisker and Tyrique Stevenson will face the most challenges. They can't entirely abandon the need to make plays in the box, but getting sucked in on play action or pre-snap motion could leave their cornerbacks entirely unprotected. If the Bears can limit the Chiefs' explosive plays they might be able to stay in this game. If not, it's going to be a third consecutive defeat for Chicago to open the season.