4 problems Bears need to fix after Week 2 disaster
Justin Fields is garnering all the bad headlines in Chicago, but the Bears have lots of problems to fix heading into Week 3.
Problems the Bears need to fix: 3. Find a way to generate a pass rush
The edge rushing duo of DeMarcus Walker and Yannick Ngakoue will not strike fear into the heart of Chiefs' head coach Andy Reid heading into the weekend. Neither player is going to torment Patrick Mahomes all by himself. It's essential that Chicago employ a collective effort to build a quality pass rush this week.
The defense did not manage to notch a single sack against Baker Mayfield in Week 2. He got comfortable in the pocket early in the game and it equalled disaster for the Chicago defense. It's easy to envision a scenario where the same thing happens for Mahomes this week if he's allowed to play from a clean pocket.
Both Walker and Ngakoue need to play better but the defensive coaching staff needs to get creative in the ways they will pressure Mahomes. T.J. Edwards needs to be freed up to bring pressure from his linebacker spot. Mixing in an occasional safety blitz could also knock Mahomes off balance.
The Bears don't have the individual defensive talent required to disrupt Kansas City's passing attack with anything resembling a conventional defensive scheme. Variety and creativity will be required to rack up sacks. That's a big challenge for a defense that was lit up by the Buccaneers a week ago.