4 problems Bears need to fix after Week 2 disaster
Justin Fields is garnering all the bad headlines in Chicago, but the Bears have lots of problems to fix heading into Week 3.
Problems the Bears need to fix: 2. Justin Fields must protect the football
Fields does share a great deal of responsibility for the Bears' loss in Week 2. He is a young quarterback, that doesn't justify him throwing two interceptions and fumbling the ball twice last week against the Buccaneers.
The former Ohio State star was also sacked six times last week but several of those were a product of him hanging on to the ball too long in the pocket. Fields must make quicker decisions to eliminate negative plays and turnovers against the aggressive Chiefs' defense.
One ploy Eberflus might use to help his young signal-caller would be to get him outside of the pocket, away from All-Pro defensive lineman Chris Jones. Fields possesses great speed and that shows up when he's given the opportunity to attack the opposin defense. He can make reactionary plays but he's at his best when he gets going downhill at the line of scrimmage.
Fields calling his play robotic is a thinly veiled shot at the coaching staff's use of him so far. Eberflus needs Fields' buy-in if this season is going to get on track. He also needs his offensive talisman to protect the football. Turning the ball over against Kansas City is a simple way for the Bears to get blown out.