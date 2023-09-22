4 problems Bears need to fix after Week 2 disaster
Justin Fields is garnering all the bad headlines in Chicago, but the Bears have lots of problems to fix heading into Week 3.
Problems the Bears need to fix: 1. The Bears must establish a ground game
One of the best ways to keep Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs' offense at bay is to keep them on the sidelines. There's no better way for Chicago to manage that than by keeping the chains moving with a quality rushing attack.
Starting running back Khali Herbert needs to be a significant part of that equation. He only got seven carries last week against the Buccaneers and that put too much pressure on the team's passing attack. He needs to be looking at 20+ carries with an average of four yards per touch if Chicago is going to spring the upset.
Fields also needs to be a bigger part of the ground game. He only ran the ball four times for a total of three yards last week. That's not nearly enough for a player whose rushing ability is arguably his best skill. A good mix of designed runs and improvised scrambles could do real damage to Kansas City's defense.
The Bears want their offense to be more dynamic this season, but they lack the firepower to go toe-to-toe with Mahomes and Kansas City's skill players. This is a week for ball control for the Bears. That can only happen if they run the ball effectively to dominate the time of possession battle.