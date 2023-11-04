4 quarterbacks Ohio State could replace Kyle McCord with in the transfer portal
If Ohio State wanted to move off Kyle McCord, the Buckeyes may have some options in the transfer portal. What quarterbacks could be making their way to Columbus this offseason?
By John Buhler
2. Maalik Murphy may be the hottest name possibly in the transfer portal
It has only been a few weeks, but you have to believe that Texas Longhorns quarterback Maalik Murphy could potentially be one of the hottest names possibly hitting the transfer portal this offseason. Whether or not injured starting quarterback Quinn Ewers returns to Austin for one more season remains to be seen. With Arch Manning waiting in the wing, Murphy could be squeezed out.
To me, if Ewers turns pro, tell Manning to kick rocks, or go earn it, because Murphy could be the real deal for Texas. Letting him leave in the transfer portal could be a really bad look for Steve Sarkisian, if Ewers regresses, or if Manning looks overwhelmed vs. SEC competition. As for Murphy, he may have his pick of the litter when it comes to possible transfer portal destinations, in and outside the SEC.
Beating a very talented Kansas State team at home was huge, as was holding serve and handling business vs. a well-coached BYU team transitioning from Group of Five to Power Five. There are plenty of other teams that could be in the mix to look at a guy like Murphy in the portal, such as Auburn, Florida, Kentucky and Oregon closer to his native Southern California. His stock is rising.
Murphy's dual-threat playmaking abilities would be a welcomed addition over McCord's stiffness.