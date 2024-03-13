4 Raiders who won’t be back after giving out huge Christian Wilkins contract
Christian Wilkins contract could limit the Raiders spending moving forward, including who they bring back to Vegas.
By Mark Powell
3. Brian Hoyer could sign elsewhere in a matter of days
Brian Hoyer is a free agent for the Raiders as well, and remains unsigned on the open market. For all I know, Hoyer could retire. He's getting up there in age and won't receive any playing time on his next team, at least not on purpose. Still, Hoyer has plenty of experience and played behind Tom Brady in New England.
A reunion in Chicago once Justin Fields gets traded makes a lot of sense, especially as a mentor to likely No. 1 pick Caleb Williams. I wrote as much on Tuesday.
"Hoyer isn't here to fool anyone, he's not a starting-caliber quarterback anymore. Nonetheless, he'd provide some veteran leadership to the quarterback room and compete with Tyson Bagent for the No. 2 spot. At the worst, he could perform on the practice sqaud while helping Williams along in his early days as a starter...Hoyer has experience with some of the best quarterbacks of his generation, including Tom Brady. If anyone can pass along that kind of knowledge to help integrate the next great QB class, it is him."
The Raiders are going young at the QB position, signing Minshew and keeping Aiden O'Connell on the roster as well. You also can't rule them out in the NFL Draft, as they could select a rookie QB early.