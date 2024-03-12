NFL Rumors: 3 Justin Fields replacements Bears can target to mentor Caleb Williams
The Chicago Bears still haven't traded Justin Fields, but when they do, they need a replacement in mind to mentor Caleb Williams.
By Mark Powell
The Chicago Bears are likely to select Caleb Williams with the first-overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft. Williams has been compared to Patrick Mahomes by some scouts, and deemed a can't-miss prospect by others.
As much as the Bears may believe Justin Fields can one day develop into a Pro Bowl-level player, the upside of Williams is far higher. This is why the Bears have been shopping Fields for awhile now. The asking price is reportedly a second-round pick, with teams like the Broncos, Patriots, Steelers and even rival Vikings at one point maintaining interest.
Whether the Bears can actually receive their asking price -- and when they finally decide to pull the trigger on a deal -- is irrelevant to this discussion. The Bears should have a replacement in mind, perhaps a veteran who can come in and be a proper mentor to Williams as he learns the ropes in the NFL. These three backups make the most sense.
3. Bears should make a run at Ryan Tannehill
Ryan Tannehill was initially in play for the Pittsburgh Steelers due to his connection to their new offensive coordinator, Arthur Smith, from his days with the Tennessee Titans. However, Smith and Pittsburgh went in a different direction, instead signing Russell Wilson to a league minimum deal while the Broncos pay out the rest of his enormous salary.
With that in mind, Tannehill might be best served signing on as a backup on a short-term deal. A place like Chicago, which could give him the ability to at least compete with Williams in training camp and eventually back him up when the time is right, would be valuable. It could also provide Tannehill with some job security in the NFL as a player with a reputation for teaching young quarterbacks.
It's not the most glamorous job, but holding a clipboard does have some perks.