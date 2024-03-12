NFL Rumors: 3 Justin Fields replacements Bears can target to mentor Caleb Williams
The Chicago Bears still haven't traded Justin Fields, but when they do, they need a replacement in mind to mentor Caleb Williams.
By Mark Powell
2. Bears should bring back an old friend if he's available
Brian Hoyer spent the 2016 season with the Chicago Bears, starting five games and going 1-4 in the process. Hoyer isn't here to fool anyone, he's not a starting-caliber quarterback anymore. Nonetheless, he'd provide some veteran leadership to the quarterback room and compete with Tyson Bagent for the No. 2 spot. At the worst, he could perform on the practice sqaud while helping Williams along in his early days as a starter.
Hoyer has experience with some of the best quarterbacks of his generation, including Tom Brady. If anyone can pass along that kind of knowledge to help integrate the next great QB class, it is him.
Hoyer was released by the Raiders this offseason after one year with the organization, which could prove to be a mistake on their end. Having veterans at such a key position is important, especially if the Raiders select their own QB of the future early in the NFL Draft, as Antonio Pierce suggested.
"You don't want to put a Band-Aid on the position," Pierce said at the scouting combine. "That's old, man, that's old. I think the Raiders, we've seen that enough in this organization.
Hoyer would be a wonderful fit in Chicago.