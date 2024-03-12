NFL Rumors: 3 Justin Fields replacements Bears can target to mentor Caleb Williams
The Chicago Bears still haven't traded Justin Fields, but when they do, they need a replacement in mind to mentor Caleb Williams.
By Mark Powell
1. Why not Patrick Mahomes backup QB?
Who better to teach the next Patrick Mahomes than the man who watched him practice every day for the last season? Blaine Gabbert's had a unique NFL experience. Gabbert is a former first-round pick who didn't work out. In that sense he can help Williams avoid the same fate.
Gabbert has also backed up the best two quarterbacks of his generation in Mahomes and Tom Brady while he was with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. By studying both those players, Gabbert knows exactly what it takes beyond the intangibles to become an elite signal-caller. While Gabbert doesn't have that skill-set at this point in his career, Williams might.
The former first rounder also has some starting experience under his belt, including one game last year to end the season for the Kansas City Chiefs. He can come in and play if needed, though the Chiefs are expected to try to bring him back.
Gabbert made his first NFL start since 2018 last season. In doing so, he proved that he still has what it takes to make a spot start or two in a system he is familiar with. Why not do the same in Chicago, all the while helping Williams develop into the best player he can be?