4 ranked college basketball teams on upset alert this week, 1/15-21
Upsets have really thrown the AP Top 25 into chaos over the course of the past week. These four ranked squads have to be very careful to avoid becoming the latest college basketball upset victims over the next seven days.
The topsy-turvy college basketball season has seen a revolving door atop the AP Top 25 thanks to a seemingly endless run of upsets. Five of the top six teams in last week's poll were upset, contributing to a week that saw numerous Top 25 squads get tripped up, including then No. 9 Oklahoma, which got tripped up at TCU.
That result was one called in this space last week and the upsets should keep on coming this week. Let's take a look at four more ranked teams that should be on upset alert over the next seven days, beginning with the Sooners' Big 12 rival Baylor.
College basketball rankings: 4 Top 25 teams on upset alert this week
No. 9 Baylor (At Kansas State 1/16)
The Bears have done a solid job early in Big 12 play, beating BYU and Cincinnati at home while winning on the road at Oklahoma State to climb to 3-0 in the nation's toughest conference. Big 12 road games are no joke, however, as we have seen plenty of the league's behemoths get felled in contests away from their home gym.
Winning at Oklahoma State is probably one of the easiest Big 12 road wins available since the Cowboys are projected to finish near the bottom of the league so going to Manhattan on Tuesday to take on Kansas State is an entirely different animal. The Wildcats have looked like a team that belongs in the Big 12's top half early in league play, blowing out UCF and West Virginia before losing by a point at Texas Tech over the weekend.
There isn't a true marquee win on the Wildcats' resume yet and they can easily get one by taking down Baylor at home. The Bears will need to play their best basketball on Tuesday to leave Manhattan with a win.