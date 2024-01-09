College basketball picks for 1/8-1/14: Predictions for every Top 25 game
College basketball is now center stage after the conclusion of the college football season. How will the AP Top 25 fare in their games this week?
With the conclusion of the College Football Playoff on Monday night, the spotlight in collegiate sports now firmly shifts to the basketball side of things. The first nine weeks of the season have been thrilling and we have only one undefeated team left in the nation: Houston, which leapfrogged Kansas to climb to No. 2 in this week's AP Top 25 poll.
Week 9 saw some big upsets, including James Madison's first loss to drop them out of the rankings, but how will the rest of the new Top 25 fare this week? Read on for predictions of each Top 25 game on the schedule with winners listed in bold.
College Basketball Week 10 Top 25 Predictions
Tuesday, Jan. 9
No. 2 Houston at Iowa State - 7:00 p.m. ET - ESPN2
Missouri at No. 6 Kentucky - 7:00 p.m. ET - ESPN
No. 25 Texas at Cincinnati - 7:00 p.m. ET - Big 12 Now/ESPN+
No. 1 Purdue at Nebraska - 9:00 p.m. ET - Peacock
No. 11 Duke at Pittsburgh - 9:00 p.m. ET - ESPN
No. 18 BYU at No. 14 Baylor - 9:00 p.m. ET - Big 12 Now/ESPN+
Texas A&M at No. 16 Auburn - 9:00 p.m. ET - ESPN2
No. 17 Colorado State at Boise State - 9:00 p.m. ET - Mountain West Network
Wyoming at No. 20 Utah State - 9:00 p.m. ET - Mountain West Network
No. 22 Creighton at DePaul - 9:00 p.m. ET - CBS Sports Network
No. 19 San Diego State at San Jose State - 11:00 p.m. ET - CBS Sports Network
Wednesday, Jan. 10
No. 3 Kansas at UCF - 7:00 p.m. ET - Big 12 Now/ESPN+
No. 5 Tennessee at Mississippi State - 7:00 p.m. ET - SEC Network
No. 21 Clemson at Virginia Tech - 7:00 p.m. ET - ESPN2
No. 7 North Carolina at NC State - 8:00 p.m. ET - ESPN
UTSA at No. 13 Memphis - 8:00 p.m. ET - ESPN+
No. 4 UCONN at Xavier - 8:30 p.m. ET - FS1
No. 15 Wisconsin at Ohio State - 8:30 p.m. ET - Big Ten Network
No. 9 Oklahoma at TCU - 9:00 p.m. ET - ESPN2
Butler at No. 11 Marquette - 9:00 p.m. ET - CBS Sports Network
Thursday, Jan. 11
No. 24 Florida Atlantic at Tulane - 7:00 p.m. ET - ESPN2
Michigan State at No. 10 Illinois - 9:00 p.m. ET - FS1
No. 23 Gonzaga at Santa Clara - 9:30 p.m. ET - ESPN
Saturday, Jan. 13
No. 5 Tennessee at Georgia - 12:00 p.m. ET - ESPN2
Syracuse at No. 7 North Carolina - 12:00 p.m. ET - ESPN
Northwestern at No. 15 Illinois - 12:00 p.m. ET - Big Ten Network
St. John's at No. 22 Creighton - 1:00 p.m. ET - FOX
No. 9 Oklahoma at No. 3 Kansas - 2:00 p.m. ET - Big 12 Now/ESPN+
No. 6 Kentucky at Texas A&M - 2:00 p.m. ET - ESPN
No. 19 San Diego State at New Mexico - 2:00 p.m. ET - CBS
Penn State at No. 1 Purdue - 2:15 p.m. ET - Big Ten Network
No. 20 Utah State at UNLV - 3:00 p.m. ET - CBS Sports Network
Boston College at No. 21 Clemson - 3:00 p.m. ET - ACC Network
No. 18 BYU at UCF - 4:00 p.m. ET - Big 12 Now/ESPN+
Georgia Tech at No. 11 Duke - 5:00 p.m. ET - ACC Network
No. 2 Houston at TCU - 6:00 p.m. ET - ESPN
No. 8 Arizona at Washington State - 6:00 p.m. ET - Pac-12 Network
LSU at No. 16 Auburn - 6:00 p.m. ET - SEC Network
No. 25 Texas at West Virginia - 6:00 p.m. ET - Big 12 Now/ESPN+
Cincinnati at No. 14 Baylor - 8:00 p.m. ET - ESPN
Sunday, Jan. 14
Georgetown at No. 4 UCONN - 12:00 p.m. ET - FOX
UAB at No. 24 Florida Atlantic - 12:00 p.m. ET - ESPN+
No. 13 Memphis at Wichita State - 1:00 p.m. ET - ESPN2
Maryland at No. 10 Illinois - 2:00 p.m. ET - Big Ten Network