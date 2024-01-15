4 ranked college basketball teams on upset alert this week, 1/15-21
Upsets have really thrown the AP Top 25 into chaos over the course of the past week. These four ranked squads have to be very careful to avoid becoming the latest college basketball upset victims over the next seven days.
No. 1 UConn (At Villanova 1/20)
It's been a long time since the UConn Huskies found themselves atop the AP Top 25 poll. The last time the Huskies were on top of the poll prior to this week came in March of 2009, meaning this is a very new feeling for Dan Hurley's reigning national champions.
There is no question that the Huskies have been the most consistent team in the country this season and are worthy of the top spot. That No. 1 ranking does bring a huge target, however, as every team who sees a top-ranked team on their schedule will bring a bit extra to try and take down the top dogs.
Saturday's trip to Villanova is very dangerous for the Huskies since the Wildcats have more than enough talent to spring an upset. Villanova has been very erratic this year, losing games to Drexel and Penn in Big 5 action, but they also have victories over North Carolina, Creighton and Texas Tech on their resume.
If Kyle Neptune's team is firing on all cylinders they have more than enough firepower to take down the Huskies. There is some blowout risk in this game if bad Villanova shows up but a good edition of the Wildcats can certainly end the Huskies' reign at No. 1 after just seven days.