4 Red Sox players who could be traded before Opening Day
These four Red Sox players could be traded ahead of their season opener.
1. Jarren Duran could be traded by the Red Sox to fill another need
The Red Sox starting pitching is as big of an issue as there is on any team around the league that's trying to compete. Boston's starting pitchers ranked 22nd in the majors with a 4.68 ERA and tied for 21st accumulating just 9.1 fWAR. Every team below them missed the playoffs, and every team with the exception of the Reds (who were 82-80) finished under .500.
For Boston to make the playoffs in 2024 that was something they were going to have to improve, and by the looks of things, it's just not going to happen. Lucas Giolito should give the Red Sox more innings than Chris Sale, but will they be quality? Each of Giolito's last two seasons has seen his ERA approach 5.00. Ugly.
The easiest way to fortify the rotation would be through free agency with guys like Jordan Montgomery or Blake Snell. With the Red Sox refusing to spend money, another avenue could be for them to trade from a position of strength, like their outfield, to get a cheaper starting pitcher. If they were to pursue trades, Jarren Duran could be a player to watch.
Duran broke out in a big way in 2023, posting a 121 OPS+ and settling in nicely as Boston's leadoff hitter, but the Red Sox have several other outfielders who could play. Duran is joined by Tyler O'Neill, Wilyer Abreu, Ceddanne Rafaela, and Rob Refsnyder as potential options, and the Red Sox have also shown what we can only hope is serious interest in a reunion with Adam Duvall. Even top prospect Roman Anthony could be nearing a possible debut sometime this season.
Trading Duran wouldn't come easily, but he'd allow them to get a meaningful return at a cheaper cost. This is probably not likely, but should not be ruled out with how badly Boston needs starting pitching in particular.