4 Red Sox players who could be traded before Opening Day
These four Red Sox players could be traded ahead of their season opener.
2. The Red Sox might use Masataka Yoshida in an offseason blockbuster
Masataka Yoshida is a player who surprisingly emerged in trade talks this offseason. He signed a five-year deal worth $90 million last offseason to seemingly play a big role in Boston's future, but the team has reportedly at least listened to offers earlier this offseason according to Jen McCaffrey and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic (subscription required).
Yoshida had an up-and-down first season in Boston. He had pretty solid offensive numbers, slashing .289/.338/.445 with 15 home runs and 72 RBI in 140 games, but he had just a .663 OPS in the second half, and struggled mightily in the field. In fact, Yoshida's defense was so bad to the point where he was worth just 0.6 fWAR despite posting a 109 WRC+ and playing in 140 games.
For the 2024 season and likely beyond, Yoshida figures to slot in as Boston's DH, but his big contract doesn't look great with how he finished his first season and his inability to play the field at an adequate level. The contract is one that other teams won't be rushing to take on, but is also one Boston is likely going to look to shed. Paying a DH $90 million is less than ideal.
It's unlikely Yoshida will go anywhere because of his limitations and his contract, but Boston listening to teams inquiring means it's certainly not impossible.