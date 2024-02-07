4 Red Sox players who could be traded before Opening Day
These four Red Sox players could be traded ahead of their season opener.
3. Chris Martin could, but shouldn't be traded by the Red Sox
As good as Kenley was coming out of the bullpen for the Red Sox, Chris Martin was even better. The right-hander signed a two-year deal worth $13.5 million last offseason and now the deal looks like one of the bigger bargains in the majors with Martin being owed just $7.5 million in 2024 and coming off a career year.
The right-hander was downright dominant coming out of the bullpen for the Red Sox, posting a 1.08 ERA in 55 appearances and 51.1 innings pitched. He worked primarily as Jansen's set-up man and pitched so well to the point where he actually received some Cy Young consideration, finishing 12th on the ballot.
If he is in a Red Sox uniform in the 2024 season, he'll once again be a key contributor for Boston likely in the same set-up role. However, he could be another player traded to cut costs. As good as Jansen is, the fact that he's making $16 million makes him a bit unattractive for most teams. Martin making just about half of that coming off the season he just had makes him a prime target if available.
Boston should not be shopping their best reliever around, but if that's how they clear money to fill a major need in the rotation, it could happen.