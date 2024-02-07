4 Red Sox players who could be traded before Opening Day
These four Red Sox players could be traded ahead of their season opener.
Few teams have had a more frustrating offseason than the Boston Red Sox, who after yet another last place finish haven't gotten much better. In fact, it can be argued that the team is worse positioned to compete in 2024 than it was last season.
Boston traded Alex Verdugo to their arch-rivals, the Yankees, and replaced him with the cheaper (and not as good) Tyler O'Neill. The Red Sox signed Lucas Giolito in what looked like a major step forward for their rotation, but then traded Chris Sale soon after, raising the question of whether Boston's rotation is even better. Sure, Giolito will probably take the ball more than Sale, but is he a better pitcher?
The Red Sox lost out on high-end free agents like Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Shohei Ohtani and don't appear interested in spending money at all. In fact, the Red Sox are expecting a lower payroll this upcoming season.
Red Sox fans are frustrated, and things might get worse before they get better with these four players possibly being on the move at some point before Opening Day.
4. Kenley Jansen feels likely to be traded by the Red Sox
For the Red Sox to pursue more high-end free agents, Craig Breslow is under order to shed some payroll according to Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com. If the Red Sox want to improve, that means they'll have to trade someone like Kenley Jansen who is owed $16 million this upcoming season so they can sign a player like Blake Snell or Jordan Montgomery who can fill a bigger need.
No, things shouldn't be this way, but for whatever reason, the big market giants that are the Boston Red Sox are acting as if they aren't swimming in money to spend. Regardless, if Boston does attempt to add an impactful free agent, Jansen feels likely to go in a separate deal.
Jansen pitched well in his first season with the Red Sox, posting a 3.63 ERA in 51 appearances and 44.2 innings of work, converting 29 saves in 33 opportunities and making the All-Star team. He was one crucial piece in a much-improved bullpen.
Getting rid of him would undoubtedly make their bullpen worse but if it means that the Red Sox would be adding a game-changer in the rotation, it might be worth their while.