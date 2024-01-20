Do something! Dissatisfied Red Sox fans heckle Sam Kennedy, Craig Breslow
Red Sox fans let those who weren't too afraid to show up to Winter Weekend that they deserve better.
Winter Weekend is an event held annually in Springfield, Massachusetts designed to get Boston Red Sox fans excited and looking forward to the upcoming season. It's an event that's supposed to bring some optimism revolving around a proud organization with a winning history. This offseason, however, has been a different story.
Red Sox fans entered the offseason with heightened expectations after Red Sox chairman Tom Werner vowed that the team would go "full-throttle" in an effort to improve a Red Sox team that has finished in last place in the AL East in three of the last four years. It's safe to say things haven't exactly gone the way Red Sox fans envisioned under new CBO Craig Breslow.
With the Red Sox having a disappointing offseason thus far, Red Sox fans showed their displeasure with those representing the organization at Winter Weekend, mainly Breslow and CEO Sam Kennedy after owner John Henry backed out from attending.
Red Sox fans make their displeasure known as the Red Sox prepare for another last place finish in the AL East
Red Sox fans rejoiced when the team opted to fire Chaim Bloom after another disappointing season. Bloom was often ridiculed for refusing to be aggressive in the open market and overvaluing his prospects. He, of course, was the architect of the Mookie Betts trade. Hiring Craig Breslow to take his place gave Red Sox fans the impression that things would change. The Red Sox would become huge spenders again and would go all out to try and win in 2024 as Werner said. Turns out, that's not the case. Breslow is now under fire for his lack of aggression, being compared to Bloom in the exact same way.
The Red Sox have been active, but haven't gotten much better, if at all. They traded Alex Verdugo to their arch-rivals, the Yankees, and replaced him with the cheaper Tyler O'Neill. The Red Sox did need O'Neill's right-handed bat so he might fit better, but the cost can't be overlooked, neither can the downgrade in talent. Their biggest signing was Lucas Giolito, but they traded Chris Sale away right after. Giolito should provide more innings than Sale, but he doesn't have Sale's upside after two straight seasons of a near-5.00 ERA.
The biggest weakness Boston had last season was their starting rotation, and all they've done this offseason is replace Sale with Giolito. That is obviously not good enough, and something Red Sox fans let Breslow and Co. know.
Kennedy and Breslow know why fans are frustrated, and tried calming them down by telling them he sees their frustration. A fan responded the best way possible, saying the team simply has to do something for fans to be content. All Red Sox fans want is to watch a winning team, and the 2024 Red Sox look nothing like that when compared to the other four powerhouses of the AL East.
All Red Sox fans can wonder now is where the man in charge of all of this, John Henry, is right now. Henry has cut back when it comes to payroll. Boston is no longer the team with unlimited funds. Red Sox fans have seen several beloved members of the team walk in recent years including Xander Bogaerts while ownership continues to penny pinch.
All penny pinching has brought Red Sox fans in recent years is last place finishes. Red Sox fans want change, and made sure those who weren't too afraid to show up would hear about it.