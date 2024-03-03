4 Ronald Acuña Jr. replacements the Braves may need for Opening Day
The Braves might need to rely on any of these potential Ronald Acuña Jr. replacements if he's unable to play on Opening Day.
2. The Braves can improve their defense by signing Michael A. Taylor
A fourth outfielder is something the Braves should have been looking into even before Acuña's injury, but now depth is more important than ever with their superstar potentially out. A really strong outfielder who might be willing to accept a traditional fourth outfielder role is Michael A. Taylor.
The 32-year-old Taylor is one of the best defenders in the league. He only has one Gold Glove to his name, but he's consistently one of the better center fielders defensively in the sport. This past season he ranked in the 94th percentile in outs above average according to Baseball Savant.
He's not as good of a hitter as players like Duvall or Pham, but boy, can he go get 'em in the outfield. He's primarily a center fielder but can play either corner spot if need be. Even with the bat, he impressed a little bit this past season, hitting a career-high 21 home runs for the Twins.
He can start in right field if Acuña has to miss time and can be a defensive replacement for Jarred Kelenic late in games as well. Kelenic ranked in the 46th percentile in OAA according to Baseball Savant this past season.
He isn't a great hitter, but with this Braves lineup, he doesn't have to be. He can run, and he can defend at an elite level. He'd be a solid addition for the Braves.