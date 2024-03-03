4 Ronald Acuña Jr. replacements the Braves may need for Opening Day
The Braves might need to rely on any of these potential Ronald Acuña Jr. replacements if he's unable to play on Opening Day.
3. The Braves might need to bring Adam Duvall back by Opening Day
Adam Duvall has spent parts of five seasons with the Braves during his 10-year career. It hasn't all been pretty, but he was a part of the 2021 World Series-winning team, and happens to be coming off of an excellent season.
Duvall only played in 92 games for the Red Sox this past season, but had a great offensive year, slashing .247/.303/.531 with 21 home runs and 58 RBI. 21 home runs in 92 games is awfully impressive, and shows the kind of power Duvall has.
The veteran is certainly good enough to play every day somewhere, but he remains unsigned into March. With that in mind, perhaps he'll be willing to accept a bit of a lesser role. If that's the case, perhaps he'll entertain returning to Atlanta where he'll have a golden opportunity to win another World Series ring.
Duvall can play all three outfield positions and with Cody Bellinger finally off the board, is the clear-cut best outfielder available. He can start in a pinch or come off the bench and be an instant home run threat. It's probably unlikely Duvall would be willing to sign with the Braves just because he'd rarely see the field when everyone is healthy, but that's a situation Alex Anthopoulos should be monitoring. We know Duvall can do well in a Braves uniform, and he'd be a huge addition.