4 Saints to blame for Lions loss that further pushes NO out of playoff picture
The New Orleans Saints continue to lose winnable games and falling out of view in the easily-winnable NFC South.
By Josh Wilson
Derek Carr
Carr drew boos from Saints fans early, with the crowd letting Dennis Allen they preferred to see Taysom Hill taking snaps than Carr.
That may not have been entirely fair, but Carr is certainly not playing up to snuff. Even his best pass of the day, a 33-yard throw to Chris Olave, was only completed because of masterful work by Olave to contort and find a way to catch an underthrown ball.
He frequently missed open receivers and did an improper job of surveying the field for the best options available, areas he's struggled in throughout the season.
That's not to say the team should turn its sights to Jameis Winston or Taysom Hill as a full-time starter given the option.
Neither are better options -- the former of which proved that when he came in to replace Carr after he left with a concussion -- than Carr, but as the player that New Orleans pursued so heavily this offseason, the expectation is that he wins them games. He has not gotten them very close.
There is an expectation that Carr be the leading, winning quarterback. His comments don't pass the smell test. His play doesn't pass the eye test.
Right now, Carr has to make up plenty of ground to prove he was worth the contract he was signed to.