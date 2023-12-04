4 starters the Cardinals can acquire via trade at the Winter Meetings
Even after adding three starters in free agency, the St. Louis Cardinals don't appear to be done. Here are four starters they could trade for at the Winter Meetings.
By Curt Bishop
3. Shane Bieber
Bieber may come with a slight risk given his injury-plagued 2023 season. However, when he is healthy, he can be one of the most dependable starting pitchers in all of baseball.
Another risk that could come with Bieber is the fact that he only has one year left of club control, but that may not be too much of an issue, as he is reportedly open to extension talks following a potential trade.
Bieber is typically able to generate swings and misses, even with his strikeout rate per nine innings declining slightly in recent years. Like Cease, he is also still relatively young at just 28 years of age, and he even has a Cy Young Award already under his belt.
The Cardinals would be able to count on Bieber in big games if he is added. They'd be getting a guy who can slot in next to Gray in their rotation and somebody who can give them innings. He was limited to just 128 innings this year due to injuries, but he reached 200 in 2022 as the Cleveland Guardians rolled to an AL Central title in their first year under the new name.