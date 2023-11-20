4 Steelers who should be benched or fired for losing to Watson-less Browns
The Pittsburgh Steelers offensive woes continued on Sunday against the Deshaun Watson-less Cleveland Browns. This time, there's hell to pay.
By Mark Powell
Pittsburgh Steelers need to bench Najee Harris
I've got nothing against Najee Harris as a running back. He has a role in this offense, especially as it's forced into a run-heavy scheme because of Pickett's inability to stretch the field. There should be plenty of carries available for Harris down the line.
But...did anyone else watch Jaylen Warren on Sunday? Warren has routinely looked like the better and more explosive runner. A 70-plus yard touchdown against the Browns -- arguably the only offensive bright spot for this team -- should've been enough to get Warren more carries to end the game. Instead, he received just five after that run, and none over the team's final two drives. That's on Canada, but more on him later.
Harris was vocal regarding the Steelers offense after the game, which won't help his cause with Tomlin, who seems to think nothing is wrong with his team.
"You can do one of two things. You can look at the record and say, Ok we’re still good right now or you can look at the record and say if we keep playing this football how long is that s*** going to last," Harris said postgame.
For those in need of a reminder, Steelers right tackle Chuks Okorafor was benched for making degrading comments about the offense just a few weeks ago. Is a similar treatment coming for Harris?